Kansas City firefighter-paramedic stabbed to death: Police

A 29-year-old paramedic, Graham Hoffman, was allegedly attacked by a patient he was transporting to a hospital on Sunday, Kansas City police said.

April 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live