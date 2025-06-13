Kansas farmer surprises wife for 20th anniversary by planting millions of wheat seeds

After months of planning and millions of wheat seeds planted, a Kansas farmer revealed his surprise to his wife with a plane ride over their farm.

June 13, 2025

