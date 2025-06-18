Karen Read acquitted of murder, found guilty of lesser charge of drunk driving

Nearly a year after her first prosecution ended in a mistrial, Read was found not guilty of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend and was found guilty of operating under the influence of liquor.

June 18, 2025

