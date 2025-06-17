Karen Read retrial jury poses questions to judge on day 3 of deliberations

On day three of deliberations in the retrial of Karen Read, who’s accused of ramming her SUV into her police officer boyfriend, the jury has signaled confusion over instructions.

June 17, 2025

