Kathy Griffin reveals lung cancer battle

More
The comedian is scheduled to undergo surgery to remove half of her left lung. In an ABC News exclusive, Griffin spoke about her diagnosis and her recent mental health struggles.
0:20 | 08/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kathy Griffin reveals lung cancer battle

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"The comedian is scheduled to undergo surgery to remove half of her left lung. In an ABC News exclusive, Griffin spoke about her diagnosis and her recent mental health struggles.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79227061","title":"Kathy Griffin reveals lung cancer battle","url":"/WNT/video/kathy-griffin-reveals-lung-cancer-battle-79227061"}