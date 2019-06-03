Transcript for R. Kelly in custody after failing to pay $161,000 in child support

explosive interview, denying allegations of sexual abuse. He jumped out of his chair during the interview. As he was pressed, has he ever had sex with underage girls, and what is his relationship with the women that live with him not? ABC's Alex Perez in Chicago. Reporter: Tonight, embattled r&b singer R. Kelly back in custody, after failing to pay $161,000 in child support. Kelly already charged with ten counts of criminal sexual abuse, three of those alleged victims minors. This is not about music! Reporter: His arrest comes just hours after an explosive interview on CBS where he denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. Have you ever had sex with anyone under the age of 17? No. No. I have been assassinated. I have beeburied alive. But I'm alive. Reporter: Kelly firing back for the first time since he was charged, in the wake of that lifetime docuseries painting a picture of an abusive man who holds women captive. How stupid would it be for R. Kelly with all I've been through in my way, way past to hold somebody, let alone four, five, six, 50, you said. Why -- how stupid would I be to do that? I didn't say you were holding -- That's stupid, guys. Is this camera on me? Yes, it's on you. That's stupid. Use your common sense! Reporter: The singer, growing agitated, looking directly to the camera. I didn't do this stuff. This is not me! I'm fighting for my Life. Y'all killing me with this . Robert. 30 years of my career, y'all trying to kill me. You're killing me, man. Reporter: Kelly's publicist stepping in, putting his hand on him, pausing the interview. That doesn't even make sense. Why would I hold all these women? Reporter: As for the two women who now live with Kelly, 21-year-old azriel clary and 23-year-old Joycelyn savage, their parents believe Kelly brainwashed them as teenagers. This is the moment clary's parents tried to get their daughter's attention. The families say they've tried to reach their daughters for years. Kelly now claiming those parents were just out for money and opportunity for their daughters. What is your relationship with them? I love them and it's almost -- it's like they're my girlfriends, it's like, you know, we have a relationship. It's real. Reporter: The two women defending Kelly today in a new interview. Because you guys don't know the truth. This is all Facade that our parents are saying. This is all Lies for money. If you can't see that, you're ignorant and you're stupid. Reporter: Joycelyn's parents today calling Kelly's claims horrific, sending their daughter, who lives with Kelly, this message. If you're seeing this message, please know that I love you. I'm your mother. I love you dearly. Reporter: A half hour later, Joycelyn calling her family. I'm happy where I'm at, I told you a million times why I am and I'm very happy. How do we know you're happy when we don't hear from you for two years? Well, I have to go now. I love you, Joycelyn. I have to go now. Another disturbing 24 hours in this case. Alex Perez live in Chicago. And they are holding R. Kelly for failure to pay child support? Reporter: That's right, the judge orderered he be held until he pays the fullback $160,000 he owes in back child his team says they hope to have that money by next week. David? Alex Perez with us again tonight. Thank you, Alex.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.