Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House speaker in peril as new Congress convenes

The Republican leader’s bid for speaker was stymied by a group of conservative hardliners as a historic battle for votes lasted hours.

January 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live