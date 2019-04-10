Transcript for Kidnapping rescue caught on camera in Raleigh, North Carolina

kidnapping rescue. The suspect opening fire on police as he flees on foot. Steve osunsami with what happened next. Reporter: This is the gunfight that police say explains the shooting death of this suspect. Ramirez racing from police on the morning of September 24th. A kidnapping victim in his front seat. You see him make a run for it, while firing at officers from a gun in his right hand. Shots fired. I got you, I got you. Get down, get down. Reporter: In the video they even circle the muzzle flashes, so there's no confusion about what's happening next. The police fire back and find him dead in the woods. Back inside the car, they rescue a very frightened victim. It's not clear tonight if Ramirez was killed by an officer's bullet, or his own. Tom? Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.