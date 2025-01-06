Several killed, hundreds of crashes reported as Mid-Atlantic winter storm continues

Winter storm Blair is moving eastward, impacting mid-Atlantic cities like Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia with heavy snow and ice.

January 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live