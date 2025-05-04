'It kind of exploded': Witness describes fatal small plane crash in California

ABC'S Melissa Adan reported the new details of a small plane crash that killed everyone on board in Simi Valley, California, on Saturday.

May 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live