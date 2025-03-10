LA DA asks court to withdraw Menendez brothers resentencing motion

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman on Monday called Lyle and Erik Menendez's claims of self-defense in their parents' 1989 shooting murders part of a litany of "lies."

March 10, 2025

