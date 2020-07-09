-
Now Playing: Protestors fill the streets of Louisville on Derby Day
-
Now Playing: Labor Day kicks off the home stretch for the presidential campaign
-
Now Playing: Back to school and COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Will COVID-19 cases rise once kids are back in school?
-
Now Playing: Labor Day fears of COVID-19 resurge
-
Now Playing: Labor Day weekend could be make-or-break moment in fight against COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Child surprises sanitation workers during coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: America’s COVID-19 hotspots
-
Now Playing: Woman beats COVID-19 while pregnant and delivers ‘beautiful, strong’ baby
-
Now Playing: Experts warn Labor Day weekend is critical for COVID-19 battle this fall
-
Now Playing: Nurses rescue 4 babies from NICU in Hurricane Laura-hit hospital
-
Now Playing: Tips for parents coping with back-to-school challenges
-
Now Playing: How to protect young kids from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Man with serious spinal cord injury surprises girlfriend with marriage proposal
-
Now Playing: Health officials warn about potential COVID-19 spread during holiday weekend
-
Now Playing: As COVID-19 spread through the US, live streaming helped these people make ends meet
-
Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: Antibody trial seeks bridge to COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Dr. Anthony Fauci says a COVID-19 vaccine before November is ‘unlikely’
-
Now Playing: Mayor furious over university parties