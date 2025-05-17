Large explosion outside California fertility clinic

At least one person is dead, and five others injured after a bomb exploded near a reproductive center in Palm Springs, according to police.

May 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live