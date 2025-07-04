Largest Russian air attack on Ukraine since war began; over 500 drones strike

Russia unleashed the largest aerial assault on Ukraine since the beginning of the war, launching more than 500 drones. At least one person was killed while over 20 others were injured.

July 4, 2025

