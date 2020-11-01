The latest on the ongoing royals drama

More
The Queen has instructed senior members of the royal household to help get everything sorted out as Meghan Markle is back in Canada with baby Archie.
1:32 | 01/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The latest on the ongoing royals drama

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:32","description":"The Queen has instructed senior members of the royal household to help get everything sorted out as Meghan Markle is back in Canada with baby Archie.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68206081","title":"The latest on the ongoing royals drama","url":"/WNT/video/latest-ongoing-royals-drama-68206081"}