Law enforcement colleagues testify in Derek Chauvin trial

More
Several current and former law enforcement colleagues of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin testified that they largely disagreed with the actions he took to restrain George Floyd.
2:42 | 04/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Law enforcement colleagues testify in Derek Chauvin trial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:42","description":"Several current and former law enforcement colleagues of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin testified that they largely disagreed with the actions he took to restrain George Floyd.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76933859","title":"Law enforcement colleagues testify in Derek Chauvin trial","url":"/WNT/video/law-enforcement-colleagues-testify-derek-chauvin-trial-76933859"}