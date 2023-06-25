Lawmakers in 3 states receive letters with suspicious powder

Officials and lawmakers in Kansas, Tennessee and Montana have received the letters containing an unknown white powder. The FBI is investigating, and the powders are being tested.

June 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live