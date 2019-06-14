Lawmakers react to Trump comments about foreign governments offering political dirt

More
When asked by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos whether his campaign would accept information from foreign entities about 2020 opponents, Trump said, "I'd want to hear it."
2:47 | 06/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lawmakers react to Trump comments about foreign governments offering political dirt

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:47","description":"When asked by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos whether his campaign would accept information from foreign entities about 2020 opponents, Trump said, \"I'd want to hear it.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63699842","title":"Lawmakers react to Trump comments about foreign governments offering political dirt","url":"/WNT/video/lawmakers-react-trump-comments-foreign-governments-offering-political-63699842"}