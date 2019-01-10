Transcript for Lawyer says Amber Guyger guilty verdict ‘a victory for black people’

verdict in a Dallas courtroom. A former police officer convicted of murder in thes shooing death of her neighbor after entering his apartment. She had said she thought it was her own. The judge reading amber guyger'saloud. The mother of the shooting victim raising her arms. The former officer weeping quietly, sitting alone in court. ABC's Marcus Moore leads us off from Dallas tonight. Reporter: It took the jury less than five hours to reach a decision. We the jury unanimously find the defendant, amber guyger, guilty of murder. Reporter: A burst of emotion following the swift guilty verdict. Botham Jean's mother throwing her hands in the air. For her, a moment of victory in the face of a deep loss. Amber guyger, a former Dallas police officer, holding a tissue, her head dipping slightly. One officer even appearing to console her afterwards. Outside the courtroom, cheers and applause. This is a huge victory, not only for the family of botham Jean, but as his mother said, this is a victory for black people in America. Reporter: The diverse jury made up men and women of different ethnicities had three choices -- murder, meaning amber guyger, who testified she thought it was her apartment, in fact intended to kill botham Jean seconds after she walked through his door. Manslaughter, that she acted recklessly when she pulled the trigger. Or acquittal. Prosecutors said Jean was sitting on the couch eating ice cream and watching TV when guyger walked in. He was yelling, "Hey, hey, hey." And I yelled at him, like, "Let me see your hands, let me see your hands." Reporter: A key moment in the week-long trial where guyger wept at times, may have hinged on whether she gave verbal commands to Jean that night. Not one of them heard you say that. I can't tell you why. Well, it's because you didn't say it. Reporter: The jury also unmoved by a late curveball from the judge. An instruction allowing them to consider the castle doctrine. The defense pushing throughout the trial that because guyger thought she was in her own home, she was allowed to defend it. Tonight, the sentencing phase already under way. I cannot sleep. I cannot eat. It's just been the most terrible time for me. Marcus Moore with us live from Dallas again tonight. You've been following the case since the beginning. And Marcus, that former officer facing now between 5 and 99 years behind bars? Reporter: Yeah, David. The jury has a wide range of time from which to choose, and they will consider everything from guyger's work history to text messages that some are describing as racially insensitive that were just entered into evidence late today, along with character witnesses. People who will testify in guyger's support. This phase of the trial could last several more days. David? Marcus Moore leading us off tonight. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.