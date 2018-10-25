Transcript for Leads in suspected bombs probe point to South Florida: Sources

breaking developments. The FBI on the move right now. Sources telling ABC news they have promising leads directing investigators to south Florida, where those suspected bombs may have been mailed from. We'll take you there live in just a moment. This comes as several more devices have been intercepted. Ten now in all. This image of an NYPD truck racing a suspected device to a bomb disposal facility today. The device had been addressed to Robert de Niro. Also today, two suspected bombs addressed to former vice president Joe Biden discovered at post offices in Delaware after bombs were sent to Hillary Clinton and former president Obama, too, among others. All were intercepted. And take a look at this map. Ten suspected bombs in all sent across the country, all of the recipients critical of the president or have been targeted by president trump. So, let's go to Victor Oquendo, live in Miami. We know additional authorities are being sent into south Florida at this hour. Victor, what do we know so far? Reporter: David, for the first time tonight, we're learning of a new focus for investigators. Multiple sources now tell aby news that federal authorities are chasing promising leads right here in south Florida. Right now, they're sending resources down to investigate. Authorities are trying to figure out whether some of the devices sent to prominent Democrats and others this week were built and possibly sent from here. All those packages had the same return address to south Florida, right now, investigators don't have a suspect, but they are working around the clock. David? Victor Oquendo leading us off tonight on the breaking developments. Victor, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.