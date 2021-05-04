Possible new leak in toxic wastewater reservoir along Gulf Coast

More
The wastewater reservoir is in danger of collapsing and force engineers to temporarily evacuate the area. They believe the containment pond’s plastic lining cracked last week and fear a breach.
2:17 | 04/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Possible new leak in toxic wastewater reservoir along Gulf Coast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:17","description":"The wastewater reservoir is in danger of collapsing and force engineers to temporarily evacuate the area. They believe the containment pond’s plastic lining cracked last week and fear a breach.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76885905","title":"Possible new leak in toxic wastewater reservoir along Gulf Coast","url":"/WNT/video/leak-toxic-wastewater-reservoir-gulf-coast-76885905"}