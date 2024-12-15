Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke saved by neighbors on his 99th birthday

Hollywood legend, actor Dick Van Dyke, is counting his blessings the same week of his 99th birthday after neighbors escorted him to safety from a rapidly spreading wildfire near his home in Malibu.

December 15, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live