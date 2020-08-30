Transcript for The life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman

Putin warned he would send in security forces if protesters try to take out the president with violence. Now to the passing of a young icon, Chadwick Boseman losing his battle with cancer at just 43 years old. Here's janai Norman. Reporter: Tonight, paying tribute to a king. So many grieving the loss of actor Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda forever! Reporter: Best known for bringing black panther to life. And for the first time, giving millions of kids a superhero who looked like them. His youngest fans honoring their king t'challa. They're superheroes. Who doesn't want to be a superhero? And it's not all about being a superhero. It's also about being a good person and that's what black panther is. My favorite. Reporter: The announcement of Boseman's death detailing his quiet battle with colon cancer, liked more than 7 million times. Now the most liked tweet ever, "Black panther" director Ryan coogler writing tonight even he was in the dark. "I realized that he was living with his illness the entire time I knew him. Because he was a caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity, and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering." Students at Howard university, Boseman's ALMA mater, holding a moment of silence. The school's president calling Boseman "A deep thinker who had a deep passion for writing and uplifting his people." And he did just that in this 2018 commencement speech. I don't know what your future is, but if you are willing to take the harder way, the more complicated one, the one with more failures at first than successes, the one that has ultimately proven to have more meaning, more victory, more glory, then you will not regret it. Reporter: One tribute touching on the timing of Boseman's death was from actor and producer Issa Rae. Saying she didn't know why this one hurts so badly. Writing, "Maybe it's because his grace, class, and kindness were so rare. Or maybe it's because we didn't need to see another black man's life cut short." Tom? Janai, thank you. And later tonight, a special

