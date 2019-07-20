Transcript for Lifelong love of ice-cream

Finally tonight, if the hot weather has you headed out for ice cream this weekend, don't take it for granted. One couple now cherishing every last scoop together. For more than 65 years, George and Norma Pearlman have shared life, love, and ice cream. Every night I say I want ice cream before I go to bed. Reporter: At 90, Norma can no longer leave the house. She's been in hospice care for months. The couple refusing to move out of their Buffalo home where they raised their family. We're going to pass on, we pass on right in the house we love, the area we loved, and with our family. So here we are. Reporter: But Norma had a craving to go out for ice cream. Too weak to leave the house, her son-in-law had an idea. Maybe I could find an ice cream truck who could come by and bring the ice cream store to Norma. So I called sweet melody's and told them that not only is this one of Norma's wishes and she's no longer able to leave the house, but it's George's 91st birthday today, and they said, we would love to help you out. So the truck pulled up, bringing not only ice cream but also lots of memories. Because I remember the ice cream wagons that came up at that age, and this makes me feel much, much younger. Reporter: Norma ordering two scoops of her favorite. Chocolate and coffee. Reporter: The whole family able to enjoy, even laugh a little, during this tough time. And now I'm sure she's not going to have dinner. So, who cares? Reporter: For a couple getting ready to say goodbye, one more moment to savor. We thank the pearlmans for sharing their story. Thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" first thing in the morning. See you back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening and make sure to get some ice cream. Good night. And make

