Lineman grateful to colleagues who donated time off so he could heal from injury

Workers at Georgia Power stepped up when Donnie Lumpkin lost his part of his right leg in an accident.
1:17 | 05/10/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Lineman grateful to colleagues who donated time off so he could heal from injury

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

