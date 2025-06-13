Lone survivor of Air India plane crash shares harrowing story

The sole survivor describes how he escaped the burning wreckage after the plane crashed into a medical college.

June 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live