Long Island wildfires were accidental: Officials
The wildfires that burned across Suffolk County are now "100% contained," and investigators believe they accidentally spread from a backyard fire started by residents, authorities said.
March 10, 2025
Top Stories
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Specials on
