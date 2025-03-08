Looming tariffs rattle economy

Tariffs are rattling the economy and consumers as President Donald Trump threatens tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada. ABC News' Selina Wang reports.

March 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live