Loretta Swit, Emmy-winning actress known for role on "M*A*S*H" dies at age 87

Loretta Swit, the Emmy award-winning actress who played Major Margaret Houlihan on "M*A*S*H," has died at the age of 87, according to her publicist.

May 30, 2025

