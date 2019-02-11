Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty to new federal charge

More
The actress and her husband are facing several charges tied to the college admissions scam, and each could face 20 years in prison if convicted.
0:12 | 11/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty to new federal charge

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"The actress and her husband are facing several charges tied to the college admissions scam, and each could face 20 years in prison if convicted.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66700384","title":"Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty to new federal charge","url":"/WNT/video/lori-loughlin-pleads-guilty-federal-charge-66700384"}