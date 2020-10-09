Lori Vallow pleads not guilty in connection to her kids’ deaths, trial set for April

Vallow, charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, pleaded not guilty in the case of her two missing children found dead in June.
0:19 | 09/10/20

