Loved ones remain hopeful amid desperate search for survivors of building collapse

At least four people have died and an estimated 159 people are still unaccounted for. Hundreds of first responders have been working to search under the rubble for survivors.
10:09 | 06/26/21

Loved ones remain hopeful amid desperate search for survivors of building collapse

