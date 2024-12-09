Luigi Mangione in custody for UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing

Luigi Mangione is in custody in Altoona, Pennsylvania, as a person of interest in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City last week, according to authorities.

December 9, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live