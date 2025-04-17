Luigi Mangione indicted on federal charges in CEO killing

A jury in NY returned a four-count indictment against alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione. He has been charged with two counts of stalking, a firearms offense and murder through the use of a firearm.

April 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live