Mahmoud Khalil released from Louisiana jail after 3+ months in ICE custody

A federal judge granted his release on bail, ruling the Trump administration was punishing him over his pro-Palestinian speech.

June 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live