Transcript for Major airlines issuing travel warnings before Dorian hits Florida

And of course, hurricane Dorian is arriving just ahead of labor day, disrupting a busy travel weekend. A record 17.5 million pangers were set to fly over the next few days. With millions more planning to drive. Tonight, their plans could be changing. ABC's Kaylee Hartung is at the airport in Jacksonville, Florida, tonight. Kaylee? Reporter: Tom, all the major airlines are issuing travel waivers starting tomorrow for flights into Florida's big airports like the one here in Jacksonville. But the impacts of Dorian as it approaches will be felt far beyond this state. Throughout Florida, airports are securing equipment. The military safeguarding planes, too. The coast guard strapping down boats. But the big question for the millions who live here is what will happen on the states major officials trying to avoid a repeat of some of the traffic nightmares that happened in the lead up to hurricane Irma. So, crews are clearing up construction along the roadways in advance of any potential evacuation orders. Tom? Kaylee Hartung for us tonight.

