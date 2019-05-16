The major change to the SATs

The Wall Street Journal reports the College Board will now include an "adversity score"- taking into account such factors as crime rates and poverty levels affecting students.
0:14 | 05/16/19

The major change to the SATs
The index of other news and a major change coming to the SATs the Wall Street Journal tonight reporting the College Board will now include in adversity score. Taking into account such factors as crime rates in poverty levels affecting students the boldly cities to give everyone an equal chance.

