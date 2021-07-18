The company has issued a major recall for five types of aerosolized sunscreens due to trace amounts of the chemical benzene. The products are sold under the brand names Neutrogena and Aveeno.

Firefighters work to put out massive chemical plant fire

The fire has been burning for over 24 hours after there was an explosion at the Chemtool Inc. plant in Rockton, Illinois. Two firefighters have suffered minor injuries while battling the flames.