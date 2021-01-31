Major winter storm to bring snow to Midwest, Northeast

More
There are 90 million people on alert as the storm approaches the East Coast.
2:52 | 01/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Major winter storm to bring snow to Midwest, Northeast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:52","description":"There are 90 million people on alert as the storm approaches the East Coast. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75585066","title":"Major winter storm to bring snow to Midwest, Northeast","url":"/WNT/video/major-winter-storm-bring-snow-midwest-northeast-75585066"}