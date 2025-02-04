Major winter storm to hit from Midwest to Northeast

Millions from Iowa to Massachusetts are bracing for the storm, with alerts issued in D.C., Philadelphia, Hartford and Boston. Meanwhile, an atmospheric river continues from California to Montana.

February 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live