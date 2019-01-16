Now Playing: Fortnite dance fight

Now Playing: Fortnite temporarily goes down

Now Playing: Makers of popular Fortnite game reveal major security flaw

Now Playing: Grammy winner says career 'launched' after singing on Jim Bakker's show

Now Playing: Remembering Tammy Faye Bakker's return to TV

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Giant circle of ice forms in the middle of a Maine town's river

Now Playing: Michael and Sara discuss Anna Faris' classy text to ex Chris Pratt

Now Playing: 2Cellos perform 'Seven Nation Army' on 'GMA Day'!

Now Playing: Judd Apatow on comedy in the era of 'Me Too' and his new show

Now Playing: How the SAG Award statues are made

Now Playing: Alicia Keys announces she's hosting 61st Annual Grammy Awards

Now Playing: 'West Side Story' remake: Latinx teen Rachel Zegler to play Maria

Now Playing: Ginger Zee hits the dance floor with her 'DWTS' friends

Now Playing: Don Cheadle from 'Avengers: End Game' reveals 'BIG' news about the new Marvel movie

Now Playing: New documentary goes behind the scenes of Fyre festival

Now Playing: Alicia Keys hosting Grammy Awards

Now Playing: Paris Jackson checks into facility for mental health treatment

Now Playing: Tony-winning star Carol Channing dies at 97

Now Playing: Soulja Boy discusses 'Marriage Boot Camp,' his recent drama and music