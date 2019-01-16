Makers of popular Fortnite game reveal major security flaw

The flaw could have given hackers access to millions of accounts; creator Epic Games said the company is repaired the bug.
0:15 | 01/16/19

Transcript for Makers of popular Fortnite game reveal major security flaw

