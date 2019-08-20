Transcript for Man accused of killing hotel worker: 'The truth will come out'

Connecticut father charged with killing a hotel worker during a family vacation in the caribbean. Tonight, he's breaking his silence. He says he would do it again. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, the Connecticut dad accused manslaughter after killing a hotel worker at a five-star caribbean resort, breaking his silence. It's been a living nightmare. Reporter: Scott Hapgood was vacationing with his wife and three kids in anguilla in April when he says Kenny Mitchel came to the door in uniform claiming he needed to fix a sink. But Hapgood says Mitchel pulled a knife on him and demanded money, claiming Mitchel then stabbed and bit him during a struggle. Hapgood's daughters ran for help. Officials say Mitchel died of positional asphyxia and blunt force injuries. It was a terrifying incident. I know that I and my family were victims, and I know that the truth will come out. Reporter: A toxicology report obtained by ABC news shows Mitchel had a blood alcohol level more than twice the U.S. Legal limit, and had cocaine and marijuana in his system. ABC news has not independently verified the report, and authorities in anguilla would not confirm the results. David, Hapgood says he acted in self-defense, protecting his family, something he says he'd do again if he had to. All right, Eva, thank you.

