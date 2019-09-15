Transcript for Man arrested for arson after historic synagogue in Minnesota burns to the ground

Time now for our "Index." And the arrest in a catastrophic fire at a historic synagogue. That synagogue in Duluth, Minnesota, more than 100 years old, burning to the ground. 36-year-old Matthew James under arrest tonight on arson charges, but the police chief saying so far it does not appear to be a hate crime. The investigation is ongoing. And the heart-stopping floods overseas. This family in southern Spain trapped up in their attic, documenting the rising flood waters after record rainfalls. Those dangerous, muddy waters swirling. The daring rescues including a baby handed out a window, and an elderly man barely escaping from his car. More than 1,000 people saved from dangerous high waters. So far, at least five people have died. And the disturbing discovery back here at home. Neighbors outside of Pittsburgh reporting a loud blast when this house in edgewood went up in flames. The homeowner's body now found in the rubble. The police chief saying there are indications the man may have blown up the house himself. Neighbors say his daughter was getting married that same day. And the terrifying moment caught on home surveillance in northern California. Andrea Leggett says she was in the shower when she felt half the house shaking. These men trying to kick down her door. Her 9-year-old son also there, getting ready for school. Her husband had just left the house with their eldest child. Police say her screams likely scared those burglars off. Nothing taken, no injuries

