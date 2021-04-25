-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Buzz Picks: ‘Gold Diggers’ by Sanjena Sathian
-
Now Playing: The magic of storytelling: Escamilla elementary receives 1,300 books
-
Now Playing: Oscar-worthy eats cooked up by chef George Duran
-
Now Playing: Rob Marciano readies himself to get rid of 'The Beard'
-
Now Playing: Deals & Steals continues to celebrate Earth Day
-
Now Playing: Dog wins Utah high school track race
-
Now Playing: Chef Daniel Lambert shows ‘GMA’ how to make award-worthy Oscars snacks
-
Now Playing: Fashion expert Joe Zee transforms Oscars fashion into everyday looks
-
Now Playing: Elaborate New York proposal
-
Now Playing: President Biden pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50%
-
Now Playing: Trapped German Shepherd stuck in truck's undercarriage rescued
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals for Earth Day
-
Now Playing: Millennials shift to new work lives amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: Actress Eva Mendes sparks online parenting debate on spanking
-
Now Playing: Making Earth a better place
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: PPE and the ocean
-
Now Playing: Bear cub released into wild after 6 months of rehabilitation
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA3’ Deals & Steals for Earth Day
-
Now Playing: Former UN adviser shares inspiring journey in new memoir