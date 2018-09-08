-
Now Playing: TSA agent details moments after lithium battery explosion
-
Now Playing: Possible murder suspect dead after police shootout
-
Now Playing: Deadly Texas Bus Crash Under Investigation
-
Now Playing: Arsenal of weapons on NM compound where remains found: Police
-
Now Playing: Man: He might be one of the last people to have seen missing student
-
Now Playing: Groom marries on the beach and then rescues stranded swimmer
-
Now Playing: Man on bike killed after allegedly exchanging fire with officers: Police
-
Now Playing: Teen pushed off bridge almost 60 feet in the air: 'I might've fainted midair'
-
Now Playing: Police chief IDs son as suspect in brutal beating of 71-year-old man
-
Now Playing: Nashville police chief: Video of man's shooting released too early
-
Now Playing: Man accused of starting Holy fire charged with 6 felonies
-
Now Playing: Video shows bag smoking as it passes through airport security checkpoint
-
Now Playing: New images released of deadly charter bus crash in New Mexico
-
Now Playing: Man on bike killed after allegedly exchanging fire with officers: Police
-
Now Playing: Arkansas officer tells group of black men they 'don't belong in my city'
-
Now Playing: Wildfires rage across California
-
Now Playing: The First Lady's parents sworn-in as U.S. citizens
-
Now Playing: Investigators working to identify remains from New Mexico compound
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Space Force to start by 2020, FLOTUS' parents become citizens
-
Now Playing: Teen badly injured after being pushed from bridge