Man on bike killed after allegedly exchanging fire with officers: Police

Plus, Woman called herself 'clean, thoroughbred, white' during DWI arrest: Police; Video shows bag smoking as it passes through airport security checkpoint
1:06 | 08/09/18

You imagine 24 hours without heartburn? Timeor our in wetart with a deadly police shootout in streetsf Philadelphia. Police say officers confrte Su on abike,ievinge was carrying aapon. He from police.gunfire te the suspect wounded, B kept running. Authorits say heas then killed B officers in a police cruiser. Dozens of shots fired. Dmatic news of a dead charter bus C in N Mexico. The dash cam videohows the driver's reaction after lliding wi a carlready involved in an accidenn rs5ast mos, you see itthere,he flipping onto its side. Paenger hoping calm down the driver when they hit yetagain. Great. I'm so sorry, guys. Aood job. You did a good. You hear it rit E.E people we Kille in this accident dozens injured. No charges have been filed. Quk-thinking TSA officer ingeorgia. A bag smoking as it goesough a security checkpoint. Officer Dar wade grabbin that bag, rushing it out of the terminal. The smoke blamed on a B ium battery

