Man in custody in connection with alleged social media threat to kill Trump: Sources

Ronald Lee Syvrud, 66, of Benson, Arizona, has been taken into custody for an alleged social media threat to kill former President Donald Trump, according to sources.

August 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live