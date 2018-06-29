Man who drove into store was allegedly trying to hit girlfriend: Police

Police said no one was injured but he caused $500,000 dollars in damage.
0:11 | 06/29/18

To that driver smashing into a Wal-Mart in San Angelo Texas police say Caleb Wilson was trying to run over his girlfriend. But he crashed into the store he was arrested unbelievably no one hurt.

