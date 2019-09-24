Man drowns after underwater proposal to girlfriend in Tanzania

More
Steven Weber was free-diving alone in 30-foot-deep water outside the couple’s underwater bedroom on Pemba Island when a “fatal accident” occurred, the resort said.
1:24 | 09/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man drowns after underwater proposal to girlfriend in Tanzania

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:24","description":"Steven Weber was free-diving alone in 30-foot-deep water outside the couple’s underwater bedroom on Pemba Island when a “fatal accident” occurred, the resort said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65810589","title":"Man drowns after underwater proposal to girlfriend in Tanzania","url":"/WNT/video/man-drowns-underwater-proposal-girlfriend-tanzania-65810589"}