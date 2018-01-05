Transcript for Man leaves wheelchair for a moment to walk with new wife down aisle

Finally tonight, America strong. The incredible moment at one wedding, the newly wed bride and groom, and the walk that so many thought would not be possible. Chris Norton, 18 years old, a star freshman football player at Luther college in Iowa. October 16th, 2010, his life would change in an instant. During this play, Chris suffered a catastrophic injury. When I was laying there on the field, it felted like someone turned the power off to mbock. Reporter: The accident fracturing his neck, compressing his spinal cord. He had a 3% chance of walking again. Grueling physical therapy every day, first, moving just his left foot. A little farther. Good. Reporter: Then practicing standing up. Taking steps one by one, determined to walk again. Come on, Chris. Reporter: Treating the physical injuries and the emotional ones, as well. I was concerned, because I didn't even love myself, so, how was someone else going to love me? Reporter: Worried about his future and finding a mate. And then a realization. I don't need to walk to be happy, to be fulfilled and to make a difference in the world. The things that matter most have nothing to do with your physical ability. Reporter: Then, he would meet Emily. I see Emily crossing the street and I was just in awe. Reporter: Four years after that football injury, the day before graduation, Chris proposes to Emily. And the next day, he gets out of his wheelchair to get his diploma. The audience on their feet. And three years later, a new plan, to walk Emily down the aisle. We're going to do this together. Reporter: He would practice wearing his wedding shoes. And then, it was time. Chris, you may kiss your bride. Reporter: Holding him up during the vows, he then gets up again to walk down the aisle as husband and wife. Defying great odds. We all face adversity, we're all going through challenges. Yeah, you can see my challenges, but everybody else's challenges, you can't see. It's just how you can rise back up after getting knocked down. Incredible message. And you can see more of Chris and Emily's wedding on And the Safey for "Most Parallel Parallel

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.