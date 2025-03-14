Man who last saw missing Pittsburgh student says he thought she was OK

Joshua Riibe told investigators he tried to save missing student Sudiksha Konanki from the ocean, according to an interview transcript obtained by ABC News. Authorities said Riibe is not a suspect. 

March 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live